WATERLOO — For the Waterloo Town Council’s final meeting of the year, council President David Bolton brought his list of the town’s accomplishments in 2019.
‘I think it’s important to highlight things we are doing well and that we’re moving forward with things,” Bolton said before reading the list during the council’s meeting Tuesday at the library.
Bolton’s list included:
• The Park Board completed a five-year master plan and raised nearly $100,000 to build the first phase of Veterans Park, where a stocked fishing pond and a sledding hill have been installed.
• Casey’s General Store opened at the intersection of U.S. 6 and North Wayne Street.
• Expansions were completed by R.P. Wakefield Co. and Elsie Manufacturing.
• Nucor Building Systems assisted new businesses in that are in place or arriving, including the Warm A Heart mission.
• The Country Village subdivision was completed with construction of its final five houses.
• The town is beginning to implement the Ball State University downtown revitalization plan with the Redevelopment Commission’s purchase of the remainder of the block on the west side of North Wayne Street downtown. The commission traded land with Warm A Heart for the site of its new building, now under construction on South Wayne Street.
• The town purchased property north of the fire station for future expansion of the fire department and a future police headquarters.
• The town began projects to improve the efficiency and continuity of its water, sewer and stormwater utilities and streets through GIS mapping and a sewer and collection system master plan.
• The Waterloo Main Street organization and the town started a farmers market.
• The Old 27 Tour for vintage automobiles was well attended, and Waterloo has been added to the official list of tour stops.
• This marked the third year for the Holiday Train party. It featured entertainment by The Taylors and the Mama Tried Band and Excelsior Arts Academy. Vendors included the fire department, River A Smokin’ Q, Mad Anthony’s and Jeremiah’s coffee shop.
“Vendors were really excited” about the Holiday Train party on the night of Nov. 30, Town Manager Pam Howard reported. She said The Taylors said they would return next year, and every vendor also stated intentions to come back. The fire department earned $1,000 from concessions and still was selling food at 1 a.m.
“It was just a great event, and I can’t wait to build upon it,” Howard said.
The council promoted Howard to town manager in a special meeting Friday. She replaces Tena Woenker, who left after five years to take a position as Albion’s town manager.
The council approved 1% raises for most town employees in 2020, after a lengthy discussion.
Councilman Jess Jessup proposed the 1% plan.
“I know we’ve been advised — the way the finances are —we shouldn’t do anything, and we’ve had pretty substantial raises over the past few years,” Jessup said. He said the council gave 3% raises in each of the previous four years.
Bolton said giving no raises would be “hard to stomach” for him. He added, “People work hard, and we have some great employees here. To not give them any raise would be very disappointing to me.”
Jessup said 1% raises for next year would cost less than $7,000. His plan did not give raises to elected officials, clerk’s office employees or Town Manager Pam Howard, who was promoted to that position Friday.
The council will review its finances in six months to see if additional raises can be granted, members said.
“A few months is going to give us a better handle on where we are financially,” Jessup said.
The council also will review what sort of help Howard needs in her new role as town manager. She served for the previous 20 months as the deputy town manager and code enforcement officer, a position that now is vacant.
At the Friday meeting when it promoted Howard, the council also hired Mark Lopez of Garrett as the new supervisor for attendants at the historic Waterloo Depot, which serves as an Amtrak passenger station.
The council approved what was described as a standard 3% increase in the fire protection contracts for surrounding townships. Smithfield Township will pay $10,707 and Grant Township will pay $17,447 next year for services by the Waterloo-Grant Township Fire Department
The council authorized Howard to seek price estimates on remodeling of Town Hall. It is exploring a move for the clerk-treasurer’s office toward the front entrance. That could enable an expansion of the council’s meeting room.
Councilmen also discussed a report of frequent calls from a residential care home for firefighters’ assistance in lifting a resident. The fire department could begin charging for that service in the future, they said.
