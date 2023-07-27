AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will kick off the school year with a new set of weekly challenges for its popular LEGO Club.
LEGO Club meets on Fridays in the Activity Room at the main library, 603 S. Jackson St., from 4-4:45 p.m. The club is for builders in kindergarten through fifth grade. The library provides the LEGOs.
Each week will bring a new building challenge. Builders will be encouraged to try the challenges but will always be welcome to build whatever they want. Builders can display their builds behind the Children’s Department service desk for one month as long as space and materials allow. At the beginning of each month, the builds on display will be torn down to ensure there are enough bricks and base plates for new projects.
LEGO Club is a great time for grade school children to practice their creativity, critical thinking, and problem solving skills, all while having fun with LEGOs and each other.
Challenge schedule
• Aug. 4: No LEGO Club.
• Aug. 11: Introductions — Build your name and something you want someone to know about you out of bricks.
• Aug. 18: Secret word build. Pick a word from a basket and build what it says. Can we guess what it is without you telling us?
• Aug. 25: Minute-to-win-it challenges with prizes for winners.
• Sept. 8: Recreate an illustration from a favorite picture book.
• Sept. 15: LEGO math and free build.
• Sept. 22: Build a carnival ride and tell us how it works.
• Oct. 6: Build a vehicle.
• Oct. 13: Simple machines.
• Oct. 20: Ecosystems: build a forest, an ocean, a desert, a mountain, or any part of the earth. How do all the parts of an ecosystem work together to keep animals and plants alive?
• Oct. 27: Free build.
• Nov. 3: Pick a partner and build something in a team.
• Nov. 10: Build an American landscape and help write thank you cards for veterans going on the honor flights.
• Nov. 17: Build your favorite food. Can others guess what it is?
• Dec. 1: Build your favorite video game character or world.
• Dec. 8: Build your dream house.
• Dec. 15: Build a boat that floats.
• Dec. 22: Build the North Pole or an igloo.
• Dec. 29: New Year’s Party — Free build, countdown to noon. Special holiday time, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
