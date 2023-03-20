HICKSVILLE, Ohio — The Hicksville Bank has announced the promotion of Mindy Bobay to executive vice president, chief financial officer.
Bobay joined The Hicksville Bank on February 24, 2020. She has been in banking for just over 21 years with all but two of these years being within an accounting role. The first 14 years of Bobay’s banking career were with Campbell & Fetter Bank, where she started as a teller out of high school and worked her way into the accounting department after an internship for her undergraduate degree.
Bobay then had the opportunity to spend five years at Community State Bank working as their vice president controller, cashier, and human resources officer along with serving on their executive leadership team. That was when she decided she wanted a change and new challenge and pursued an opportunity at DeKalb Health. Bobay started as their senior staff accountant and quickly moved into the controller position. She enjoyed just under five years with the hospital before joining the Hicksville Bank team.
Bobay earned her MBA from Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne and her bachelor’s degree from Tri-State University in Angola. She has attended the Indiana Bankers Association leadership development program and is currently attending the Graduate School of Bank in Madison, Wisconsin, entering her senior year. Bobay also serves as the treasurer for her GSB class as well as for the Fort Defiance Humane Society.
Hailing from northeastern Indiana, Bobay was born and raised in Kendallville where she lived until relocating to Hicksville in 2020. Bobay, along with her husband, Steven, are animal lovers, enjoy a good game of cards or tennis, and relaxing with a good book.
