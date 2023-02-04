Mayor to give State of the City address
AUBURN — Auburn Mayor Mike Ley will deliver his State of the City address at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th Street.
Ley’s presentation will highlight the city’s accomplishments in 2022, along with the city’s vision for 2023 and beyond. It will include updates on several exciting projects that are in the works, including new businesses, residential growth and more.
