Drop off and pick up is another area to start making changes in a co-parenting relationship.
For those starting out and newly separated, this is a great time to set a standard for your drop off and pick up routine. I’ve written before about the importance of setting a standard for how you want to co-parent and drop off and pick up is one of the first standards to put in place, following the standard and expectation about communication.
If you are unable to do that on your own, a judge could put orders in place that would clearly state what your drop off and pick up will look like, with stipulations that you would need to follow. If your drop off and pick up is stressful, tense, and causes upset for your children, then what you are doing is not working.
I have worked with some couples whose drop off and pick up is effortless and they co-parent respectfully and responsibly. They have set aside their differences and realize the affect, that less than respectful and responsible co-parenting could have on their children. I have also worked with a couple who were under court order that dad could not get out of the car at drop off and pick up.
Does that seem extreme? Do you think it possibly causes some stress, tension and upset for the children? I do, but here’s the thing: At the onset of separation or divorce, some kind of process for drop off and pick up begins, obviously to ensure that both parents get time with their children. Also, at the onset of separation or divorce is usually anger and emotion attached to their circumstance of the separation.
It is the anger and emotion that needs to be set aside to eliminate possible stress, tension and upset on the children during drop off and pick up. You want to be in charge of your co-parenting, but the courts will deem “best interest of children” when determining how to handle complaints on a case over time about things like verbal abuse, intimidation, threatening harm, etc., for a couple who is in the middle of a high conflict situation.
Something that may help is changing your mindset. You may remember in a previous column that I wrote about mindset. For drop off and pick up, something to keep in mind is that the parent picking up the children may be spending the first part of their visit working the children through their upset. Same for drop off. This happens and is not uncommon, but my goal is for parents to see the bigger picture for how drop off and pick up can affect the children, if it involves conflict with an ex.
In my opinion, drop off and pick up is the number one opportunity for upset to happen. From an article I read several years ago was a very powerful thought. “Every reunion with one parent is also a separation with the other.” This is hard on children, especially if they have parents who are not playing nice. Play nice.
I want to share a suggestion from my column several years ago, regarding drop off and pick up. Do things for the children that will make both going and coming back less traumatic on them (stop the fighting), with less confusion (have a similar routine, so they know what to expect), with some normalcy (a favorite toy, their own things at both homes ... toothpaste, toothbrush, comb, etc.), and with some positive preparation. Let them know ahead of time to prepare them. Maybe you can create a special routine upon their return as something that will help with your own drop off and pick up routine.
Whatever it is that will make drop off and pick up a pleasant experience for the children without stress, tension and upset, do that. I think co-parents know what needs to happen, but anger and emotion do get in the way. I hope you think differently the next time you are picking up or dropping off your children.
I hope you all have a great week.
