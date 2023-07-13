The Alpha Rho Chapter of Psi Iota Xi, active in DeKalb County, reported enjoying an exciting year during 2022-23.
Psi Iota Xi Sorority is a national philanthropic and cultural organization. The primary purpose of Psi Iota Xi is to be of service through volunteering, donations and support in a cooperative effort with the community with a focus on art, literature, music, speech and hearing.
Membership of Alpha Rho Chapter for 2022-2023 consisted of Judy Burrell, Melissa Crabill, Doneata Fritz, Tasha Getts, Kim Kumfer, Marilyn Leon, Jan Merrill, Alex Pruett, Sue Simpson, Cathy Smith, Julie Sonnenberg, Cynthia Streicher and Stacey Sweet.
In July 2022, the sorority was honored to sponsor Miss Garrett Katie Blessinger.
Throughout the year, baskets were donated to Head Start as a way of encouraging reading. The baskets always included a reading book along with other items such as coloring books, crayons, activity cards, other learning activities and a stuffed animal.
The chapter provided refreshments for junior and senior National Honor Society inductees and their families. Roses were also provided to each of the senior National Honor Society inductees.
A donation was given to Garrett High School’s after-prom event. The sorority also donated to the KARE Program (Kindergarten Academic Readiness Experiences). It provided prize money to St. Joseph’s School, J.E. Ober Elementary School and Garrett Middle School’s science fair.
The sorority provided three $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors of Garrett High School. The scholarships were presented to Micah Carlson, Bryson Hickson and Katherine Blessinger. In addition, the Alpha Rho Chapter adopted a family for Christmas, provided valentines to the residents at Miller’s Merry Manor, and was part of the carnival storytelling event at the Garrett Public Library. It participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at the American Legion on Memorial Day.
At the June 2022 national convention, Alpha Rho won an award for its work with the Head Start baskets. It also was the recipient of a Psi Iota Xi literacy grant in March 2023. The grant money was divided between the Garrett Public Library and the Eckhart Public Library. The Garrett Public Library planned to use its grant money toward obtaining books for the blind. Eckhart Public Library’s grant money was designated for its planned project of an outdoor learning lab.
In March 2023, Alpha Rho was the recipient of a grant from the James Foundation. This grant, along with donations from local businesses, was used as part of the funding for the City of Garrett Easter egg hunt. The sisters of Alpha Rho have been honored to host this event for many years. The chapter also was given a financial award by Lincoln Financial for volunteer work by Kim Kumfer who is one the chapter’s members.
Over the course of the 2022-2023, the chapter also made donations to St. Martin’s Health Care, Garrett Youth Soccer, the JAM Center, Praying Wives and Mothers, the Auburn Community Band, St. Martin’s Clothing Closet, James Memorial, Surfus Memorial, Garrett High School choir, Garrett High School band, DeKalb High School choir, DeKalb High School band and Outreach to Teach. Donations such as these are made possible through various fundraisers. Main fundraisers in 2022-2023 were caramel apples, cheese balls, cake rolls, rib eye sandwiches and Coterie Pizza.
The Alpha Rho Chapter made a donation to the Psi Iota Xi national long-term project. The project is a partnership between Psi Iota Xi and Hear Indiana. The project provides scholarships to encourage first-year graduate students to commit to working with deaf and hard-of-hearing children.
In April 2023, the Alpha Rho Chapter was represented at the Psi Iota Xi state meeting by Fritz and Kumfer. Leon worked in the sales room. In June 2023, Kumfer and Pruett were the delegates representing Alpha Rho at the national convention in Evansville. Leon worked in the sales room for this event.
A business meeting is held on the first Monday of the month. During the 2022-2023 year, the members of Alpha Rho enjoyed several social events. Once each month members had the opportunity to participate in the Psi Iota Xi breakfast club.
A special event was planned for each month to give everyone an opportunity to enjoy one another’s company. Social outings included dinner and drinks at White Oak Wine Cafe, a Halloween party, a mystery trip, an igloo rental, an IKEA shopping trip, a class on learning how to make charcuterie boards and attending Motown Christmas at the Embassy.
The Alpha Rho is always open to new members. If you are interested in meeting or joining the sorority, please reach out on Facebook at Psi Iota Xi Alpha Rho Chapter.
