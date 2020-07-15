CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Jessica Peterson of Auburn has earned recognition on Mount Mercy University's spring 2020 dean's list.
Students with semester grade-point averages of 3.6 or better who were graded on six or more semester hours are eligible for the dean's list.
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy is a regional Catholic, Mercy University with more than 1,800 students from around the world.
