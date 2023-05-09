Three people complain of pain in Waterloo wreck

WATERLOO — Three people complained of pain following a two-vehicle crash at 12:42 p.m. Monday at the intersection of C.R. 24 and C.R. 35 northwest of Waterloo, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shannon Bolf, 42, of Waterloo, complained of back pain. Two passengers in her 2008 Ford Fusion also complained of pain. Jordan Bolf, 23, of Waterloo complained of back and neck pain. Alexandra Marks, 20, of Fort Wayne, complained of neck pain.
Police said Marks and Jordan Bolf were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the vehicle. Police said all three were in stable condition and were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Shannon Bolf’s Ford Fusion was traveling north on C.R. 35 and was struck by a 2008 GMC Acadia, driven by Ryan Huffman, 40, of New Haven, which was traveling west on C.R. 24.
Huffman told police he applied his brakes to stop at the stop sign, but his brakes stopped working and he was unable to stop, causing his vehicle to strike the rear passenger quarter panel of the Bolf vehicle.
Police said the Bolf vehicle was a total loss. Damage to Huffman’s vehicle was estimated to be $5,000. Huffman was not injured.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department, the Waterloo and Auburn fire departments, Parkview EMS and Jeff’s Towing.
