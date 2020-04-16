WATERLOO — DeKalb Central schools will host a virtual kindergarten roundup Monday. An informational slide presentation will be posted and available for viewing on each elementary school’s website.
To enroll in kindergarten, children must be age 5 on or before Aug. 1, 2020.
Kindergarten roundup provides important information. Parents may pick up kindergarten enrollment packets at DeKalb Central’s district office located at 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo beginning on Monday, April 20. Parents are asked to take time to view the presentation and email any questions to the building principal:
Country Meadow Elementary, Michelle Molargik, mmolargik@dekalbcentral.net;
James. R. Watson Elementary, Pam Shoemaker, pshoemaker@dekalbcentral.net;
McKenney-Harrison Elementary, Alisa Smith, asmith@dekalbcentral.net;
Waterloo Elementary, Amanda Rice, arice@dekalbcentral.net.
Parents should continue to check their child’s school’s website for forthcoming information regarding enrollment and other requirements.
