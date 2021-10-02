AUBURN — A champion Ayrshire helped Logen Brand win grand champion in Thursday’s dairy show at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Now in his seventh year of showing dairy, Brand, 16, said this animal was the only one he’s shown twice.
“She’s one of my favorites to work with throughout the show,” said Brand, who attends DeKalb High School. “She’s always really tame and calm and likes to follow you around and be friendly.
“My favorite part has been working with the animals,” he said. “I always just enjoy working with them when they’re all friendly and nice to be around.”
His future plans are undecided, but Brand said studying plant genetics at Purdue University is a possibility.
Brand’s siblings Jaxen and Addysen captured Senior and Junior Dairy Showman awards. Brock McCartney won Intermediate Showman and Gavin Payne was Reserve Grand Champion.
Braelyn May, 17, a DeKalb High School graduate, captured Premier Dairy Showman.
A nine-year 4-H veteran, May will take pre-veterinary classes at Purdue University Fort Wayne this spring. She currently works full-time at a veterinary clinic.
Showmanship brings with it many great lessons. For May, it’s learning that “It doesn’t always work out the way you want it to, and that you just need to go with, go with the flow, work it and make it the best you can.”
It was a subtle action by May in Thursday’s premier showmanship round that made a big impression with the judge.
During the showmanship segment, competitors were asked to lead their animals around the ring. Later, dairy judge Casey Baker of Roanoke asked contestants to switch animals with another contestant and lead that animal around the ring.
In announcing May as the premier showman, Baker praised her for taking the extra time to do a complete walk around an unfamiliar animal before taking the reins.
