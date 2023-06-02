AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will the public the opportunity to ride in an historic automobile for Father’s Day during the Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise June 18 from 1-4 p.m.
Staff and volunteers will take visitors on rides throughout Auburn with the following vehicles: 1931 Auburn; 1937 Cord; 1931 Auburn; Ford Model T; and 1932 Auburn.
The Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise will begin at the Education & Exhibit Plaza and will drop passengers off at the front doors of the museum after the ride. Preregistration is not required and rides are available on a first come, first served basis, but riders must be in line by 3 p.m. to be guaranteed a ride.
A suggested donation of $10 per rider will be accepted to benefit the non-profit ACDA Museum.
