GARRETT — Qualified Medical Assistant Aundrea Hamilton was named 2022 Employee of the Year at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
“Each year an employee is nominated by their peers for encompassing our Core Values of Adaptability, Passion, Growth, Stewardship and Integrity,” said Administrator Lindsey Floyd.
She was honored during a reception Wednesday afternoon in front of co-workers and residents. The award is voted on by employees, staff and some residents from the 2022 Employees of the Month. Hamilton was voted as employee of the month by the Residents’ Council honor earlier this year based on attitude and performance.
“Aundrea has been a part of our team since 2018, when she began in our CNA Class. Since then, she continues to grow and further her education in nursing. Aundrea cares for her residents and always has their best interests at heart,” Floyd added.
Originally from Fort Wayne, Hamilton now lives in Garrett to be closer to her work.
“Aundrea does a great job, she provides excellent care to our residents,” said Director of Nursing Dawn Mast. “She is always willing to help out wherever needed. She has really grown, is very supportive and dedicated in her position.”
She was surprised to learn she won the annual honor.
“I love everything about it,” she said of working at Miller’s. “I’ve been here for 4 1/2 years so they kind of become my families,” she said of residents and coworkers.
“Being able to kiss (residents) on their forehead at night and telling them ‘I will be here tomorrow’” is her favorite part of the job. Hamilton has been working with the same group of 8-10 people for past two years, so even if she has not been working with them directly that day, she makes sure to tuck them in at night.
“You just become part of the family,” she said of working at Miller’s. “We take care of each other here.”
“She’s a gem, she really is,” said Mast.
As the honoree, Hamilton was presented a plaque, her name was added to the plaque with previous winners displayed at the Garrett campus, an orchid plant in her favorite color of purple, cake and punch, and her choice of Miller’s apparel.
