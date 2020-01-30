AUBURN — Three Republicans have filed at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office as candidates in DeKalb County’s May 5 election .
Gregory S. Hook is seeking election as Stafford Republican Precinct Committeeman.
Michael Makarewich has filed as a candidate for Union 2 Precinct Committeeman.
Patrick Jessup has filed as a candidate for Republican state convention delegate.
They join other candidates who have registered as candidates since filing began Jan. 8
Candidates have until Feb. 7 at noon to register.
