FORT WAYNE — Tim Thorne, LCSW, has joined the team of Dunn Associates, a private, multidisciplinary group practice specializing in expert psychological services for children, adolescents and adults.
Thorne has more than 30 years of practice experience providing talk therapy services to adults with various mental health and substance use issues. Prior to joining Dunn Associates, Thorne previously worked at the Bowen Center.
