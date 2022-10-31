St. Joe under boil water advisory
ST. JOE — The Town of St. Joe remains under an emergency boil water advisory.
At 9:13 a.m. Sunday, town officials issued the advisory after a dig accidentally damaged water lines in the town.
In consultation with officials from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, water customers should boil their water for 3-5 minutes prior to drinking it.
Water customers are also asked to only use what is necessary for household and personal needs.
Water quality is being tested daily, but the advisory will remain in effect until it passes.
