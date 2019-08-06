NEW YORK — Officials of Horizon Bancorp Inc. rang the NASDAQ opening bell in Times Square Monday morning.
Craig Dwight, Horizon’s chairman and chief executive officer, along with current and past executive leaders, participated in the ceremony. It celebrated 146 years in business and exceeding $5 billion in total bank assets by the end of the second quarter of this year — a new milestone for the company.
Horizon’s first day of trading on NASDAQ was Dec. 20, 2001. Its common stock is traded under the symbol HBNC.
The $5 billion milestone for the company represents a compounded annual growth rate of 12.63% from assets of $531 million at year-end 2000, the company said. During that time, the bank has completed 14 bank acquisitions and expanded into 11 new markets.
“Horizon’s ongoing success could not be accomplished without the hard work of our entire team, which is now well over 800 advisors in 76 offices throughout the states of Indiana and Michigan,” Dwight said. “This success is based on simple philosophy of people first and treating everyone with respect, dignity and fairness.”
From headquarters in Michigan City, Horizon Bancorp serves northern and central Indiana and southwest, central and the Great Lakes Bay regions of Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank.
Northeast Indiana offices are in Auburn, Avilla, Columbia City, Fort Wayne, Garrett, Howe, Kendallville, LaGrange, Topeka and Waterloo.
