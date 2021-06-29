INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for its 82nd recruit academy.
Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must visit the website, in.gov/isp/2368.htm, and follow the link to the application.
Basic eligibility requirements and considerations include:
• Must be a United States citizen;
• Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is June 16, 2022);
• Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes;
• Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile;
• Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana designated by the Superintendent; and
• Must be a high school graduate or have a general equivalency diploma (GED).
The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year.
Recruits of the 82nd recruit academy are offered a health care plan including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees and their dependents. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service.
Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are also offered at studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service.
Applicants will first need to create a user account before being able to apply for the Trooper Trainee job posting for the Indiana State Police 82nd selection process. The website link provides a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police.
Applications must be submitted electronically by 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
