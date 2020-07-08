ASHLEY — The Ashley-Hudson Police Department has hired Austin Hall as a deputy marshal, the department announced on its Facebook page.
Hall is a 2014 graduate of Fremont High School who has served in the National Guard since 2014, the announcement said. He has been employed at the DeKalb County Jail since 2016, with a promotion to sergeant in 2019. He also has been serving the Butler Police Department as a reserve police officer since 2019.
Hall started his field training Monday and will attend 15 weeks of training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in the future.
