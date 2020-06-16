These tickets were paid in Butler City Court June 4-11. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Jonathan A. Albritton, Waterloo, speeding, $194 (WPD); failure to prove financial responsibility, $258 (WPD).
- Ian A. Anthony, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jaycee A. Bachelor, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Aaron M. Bevis, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Michelle A. Bobay, Auburn, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Katey K. Bowser, Garrett, speeding, $175 (ISP); disregarding stop sign, $196 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Jennie S. Combs, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (BPD).
- Shelby J. Schwaben-Crowe, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Brenndan J. Elkin, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Abby P. Fisher, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Klay A. Fugate, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Carlos A. Funes, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Daphne S. Gaff, Avilla, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Leroy L. Graber, Woodburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Patrick L. Heidenreich, New Haven, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Jasmine R. Hoffelder, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Benjamin A. Huggins, Rome City, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Melissa M. Hyde, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Leland B. Jackson, Waterloo, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Willie J. Jackson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Linda L. Jones, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Ty D. Koppenhofer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Alyssa D. Land, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Abigail L. LaRowe, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Lucas D. Lawrence, Fort Wayne, speeding in work site, $458.50 (DC).
- Amanda R. Lohrey, Garrett, obstruction of driver’s view, $190 (GPD).
- Coby M. Martin, Auburn, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Xane M. Moore, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Cameron S. Morris, Warsaw, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Julie A. Naple, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Thet A. Oo, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Andrew B. Osbun, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Thomas J. Pearson, New Palestine, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Justin D. Pierce, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Kendra N. Pruitt, South Bend, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Alexander J. Rabbitt, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Jonathan S. Ray, Butler, false or fictitious plates, $150 (BPD).
- Justin M. Rice, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Matthew B. Robinson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Chan Rot, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Jordan A. Rothgeb, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Alyssa R. Schoenherr, Auburn, speeding, $175 (ISP).
- Justin R. Shidler, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Joseph Smith Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Megan D. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Chelsie R. Snyder, Sheridan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Logen F. Spicer, Waterloo, driving while suspended, $235 (WPD).
- Devin J. Steckley, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Chiguil M. Temich, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Meghan E. Traster, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jeffery S. Welch, Angola, throwing burning material from vehicle, $235 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
