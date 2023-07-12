AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater will welcome for the first time, “Whoa, Man!” Friday.
“Whoa, Man!” celebrates the iconic women of rock who have influenced generations of music lovers and musicians alike. With three, alternating, female lead singers and a tight group of players, “Whoa, Man!” is a seven-piece professional band that will rock any festival, club or private event.
Those attending can expect danceable, anthemic songs from the most influential female rockers of the last six decades, including Pat Benatar, Heart, Carole King, the Cranberries, the Supremes, Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks, Gwen Stefani, Melissa Etheridge, Paula Abdul, Blondie, Adele, Linda Ronstadt, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Veruca Salt, Janet Jackson, the Bangles, the Go-Go’s and so many more.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy this outdoor concert for the whole family Gates open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the theater are gladly accepted.
The concert is sponsored by Kelly York, realtor.
On Tuesday, July 18, the 38th Infantry Division Band will take the Outdoor Theater stage. The 38th Infantry Division Band is headquartered in Indianapolis, was organized in 1917 and remains the only military band in the state of Indiana.
Members of the 38th Infantry Division Band are an eclectic group of musicians who serve their country as part of the Indiana Army National Guard. The 38th ID Band is comprised of several music performance teams, which play a wide range of music, from marches to popular tunes. This concert will feature the concert band, the jazz band and the brass quintet.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy this outdoor concert for the whole family. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the theater are gladly accepted.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off-street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.