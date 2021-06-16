FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. on Wednesday issued a forecast that it will achieve record-setting profitability and steel shipments for the April-June quarter, with even stronger results ahead in the July-September quarter.
A news release said SDI “expects second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $3.34 to $3.38 per diluted share, which would represent record quarterly earnings for the company.”
The company's January-March 2021 adjusted earnings were $2.10 per diluted share.
“Second-quarter 2021 profitability from the company's steel operations is expected to be significantly higher than first-quarter results, setting a new quarterly record, driven by strong underlying steel demand ... but most pronounced within the flat roll steel operations,” SDI said.
Steel Dynamics operates its original flat roll steel mill southwest of Butler, along with its New Millennium Building Systems steel fabrication plant, plus an OmniSource metals recycling station in Auburn.
“Domestic steel demand remains strong, with the automotive, construction and industrial sectors continuing to lead the momentum,” SDI said. “The company believes this momentum will continue, resulting in even stronger third-quarter results.”
SDI added that earnings from the company's metals-recycling and steel-fabrication operations also are expected to be significantly higher for the April-June quarter.
“The non-residential construction sector remains strong, as evidenced by continued robust order activity, resulting in a record order backlog and record forward-pricing for the company's steel fabrication platform,” SDI said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.