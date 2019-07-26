AUBURN — In honor of World War II Veterans, The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour will bring rare bomber and fighter aircraft to the DeKalb County Airport Aug. 5-7 as part of a 110-city nationwide tour.
A B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine,” B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo” bombers, P-51 Mustang “Toulouse Nuts” and P-40 Warhawk “Jaws” fighters, will fly into the airport and be on display on the ramp at Century Aviation, 2710 C.R. 60, Suite 211 and offer the public an opportunity to visit, explore, and learn more about these unique and rare treasures of aviation history.
The B-17 is one of only nine in flying condition in the United States. The B-24J is the sole remaining example of its type flying in the world. The B-25 is best known for being used in the daring Doolittle raid in World War II. The P-51 Mustang was awarded the prestigious grand champion award for restoration. New to the tour is the P-40 Warhawk fighter, best known for being part of the Flying Tigers.
Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out. A charge of $15 for adults and $5 for children under age 12 is requested for access to up-close viewing and tours through the inside of the aircraft. Discounted rates are available for school groups.
Visitors also may take 30-minute flights aboard the aircraft. Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 cost $450 per person. B-25 flights are $400 per person. P-40 Warhawk flight training is $2,200 for a half-hour and $3,200 for a full hour. P-51 flight training is $2,400 for a half-hour and $3,400 for a full hour. For reservations and information on flight experiences, people may call (800) 568-8924.
Hours of ground tours and display are noon through 5 p.m. on Aug. 5; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 6; and 9:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 7. The 30-minute flight experiences usually are scheduled before and after the ground tour times.
The Collings Foundation is a nonprofit educational foundation devoted to organizing “living history” events that allow people to learn more about their heritage and history through direct participation. The nationwide Wings of Freedom Tour is celebrating its 30th year and visits an average of 110 cities in more than 35 states annually.
The Wings of Freedom Tour travels the nation as a flying tribute to the flight crews who flew the aircraft, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect, and the citizens and families that share the freedom that they helped preserve, the foundation said.
At each location, local veterans and their families are encouraged to visit and share their experiences and stories with the public. For more information, people may visit collingsfoundation.org.
