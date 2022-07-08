INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County and the City of Auburn will be highlighted in a big way at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
In the July/August Indiana Preservation magazine distributed by Indiana Landmarks, it was announced that a 1936 Cord 810 Sedan from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will be part of several Indiana-made cars on display at the fair.
Days after that announcement, Brandon Anderson, executive director and CEO of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, announced the museum is actually sending two additional vehicles. The National Auto and Truck Museum will also be sending a vehicle which will be part of the featured display.
The Indiana-made autos will be part of the fair’s automotive-focused theme that will celebrate Fun at the Speed of Summer — Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence, presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group.
Anderson said this is the first time to his knowledge that an Auburn, Cord or Duesenberg has been featured at the State Fair.
“It is a real honor we were asked to work with them to make this a reality,” Anderson said.
The exhibit will also feature a 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster and a 1930 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Sedan from the museum. NATMUS will be sending a 1967 International Scout 800, manufactured in Fort Wayne.
Anderson said the Indiana Automotive, an Affinity Group of Indiana Landmarks, is working closely with the museum on signage and information to go along with the cars.
He went on to say this is just one example of the length the museum staff goes to promote the museum and Auburn’s rich automobile history. Over the past year, various cars from the museum have been featured at shows and exhibits across the United States.
A 1921 Model A was part of the “Cars at the Capital” display at the National Mall in Washington D.C. from Sept. 17-23, 2021.
The World of Speed, presented by Subaru of Indiana Automotive, will be on display July 29 through Aug. 21 at the Harvest Pavilion.
Anderson said having these cars at the fair could bring new visitors to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival on Labor Day weekend.
“There is no better place to celebrate Indiana’s automotive history,” Anderson said of the ACD Festival. “This is a chance to get some new faces to the festival.”
Fairgoers can expect to see iconic, celebrity cars from movies and books, in addition to world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles and more.
In addition to traditional fair favorites, guests can expect to be immersed in auto-themed experiences.
The exhibit is open daily and have multiple features, including:
• Celebrity car appearances of the Batmobile, the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine and the Ghostbusters Ectomobile;
• The Indiana Automobile Exhibit, in partnership with the Indiana Automotive Collective, featuring a curated collection of classic, early-20th century cars with roots in the Hoosier state; and
• SPEED: Science in Motion Exhibit, with hands-on exhibits, where airgoers will be put through their paces to experience what it is like to operate at high speeds through hands-on simulations that test peripheral vision, reaction speed, coordination, concentration and heart rate under stress.
Ford Model T Rapid Assembly will be located in front of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where a drivable 1926 Ford Model T is built in just under 10 minutes right before fairgoers’ eyes.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Presents Traditions, located inside of the Farm Bureau building, will feature an exhibit that displays the many iconic traditions of the month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and at the Indianapolis 500. Traditions explores everything from tailgating and concerts to the command for racers to start their engines and the singing of “Back Home Again in Indiana.” Fairgoers can relive their favorite rituals and customs by exploring photography pieces, video displays, music and memorabilia on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.