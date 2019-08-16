AUBURN — Six stops at private collections and museums will be featured in the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Garage Tour, Sunday, Aug. 25, from noon to 4 p.m.
Tickets for the tour may be purchased at any of the stops. Prices are $5 for one site and $10 for all six stops. Proceeds benefit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
One of the stops will take visitors even farther back in time than the vintage vehicles on display.
Patch and Terry Hines will welcome guests to their Hines Car Barn southeast of Auburn. It rests on land that has belonged to the Hines family since the birth of DeKalb County.
Hines’ great-great-great grandfather, Francis Hines, an immigrant from Germany, obtained a land grant for the property in 1837. Francis’s son, Henry, started a farm in the 1840s.
A display in one corner of the barn pays tribute to the family’s history, including the desk of Hines’ father, Dr. John Hines. A wall covering shows a old map of the county identifying the Hines property.
Patch and Terry Hines built the Hines Car Barn five years ago. It can hold a dozen or so cars and upward of 100 guests.
A prominent place in the barn belongs to the first vehicle Patch Hines acquired, a now immaculately restored 1929 Ford Model A pickup truck he bought in Mongo in 1972.
One of their newest acquisitions, a Chrysler Town and Country convertible, also will be on display.
“We didn’t have anything in the ’40s. We always wanted a woody,” Terry Hines said about the Chrysler.
“We kind of like a little of everything … unusual things,” Patch explained.
The most unusual car in the barn might be a golf-cart-like 1965 Fiat Jolly with wicker seats, one of only 200 sold in the states. The first of its kind was built for Aristotle Onassis to use on land when his yacht anchored at a port, Patch Hines said.
A Model T snowmobile in one corner first served a postman and later a lumber company in upstate New York.
The Hineses also treasure their 1936 Auburn that has won awards from the Antique Automobile Club of America, Classic Car Club of America and Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club. They drove it through New England on a tour of more than 800 miles.
The complete list of stops on this year’s Garage Tour:
• The Patch and Terry Hines Collection at 5451 C.R. 39. The stop may be accessed from C.R 46-A, just east of C.R. 39.
• The Jack Cook Collection at 5815 C.R. 35. It includes several cars from the 1920s, three tri-five Chevys, an antique village and Coca-Cola and diner collections.
• John and Lori Pontius’ garage at 1933 N. Main St. Their collection, built over three generations, includes numerous Hudsons, orphan cars and 1960s Chevys.
• The Gary Babineau garage at 111 Baxter St. Babineau builds vintage Indy race cars and will show his latest creation in mid-build. His work may be seen online at babineaumetalworks.com.
• The National Auto and Truck Museum restoration shop and youth training center, 1000 Gordon Buehrig Boulevard. Current projects in the shop include a 1934 Auburn, 1948 Chevrolet Canopy Express, 1910 Buick truck, 1910 McIntyre truck, International Travelall and 1974 Mercury Capri.
• The Conservation Center of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St. Features include a Model J Duesenberg chassis, two Duesenbergs being prepared for the festival weekend and a 1931 Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.