Three local students have been named to honor lists at their colleges and universities for the fall 2019 semester.
• Charity Ruegsegger of Auburn was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio. The recognition requires a student to obtain a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
• Avery Morrison of Auburn is one of 389 students at Manchester University in North Manchester who appear on the fall 2019 dean’s list. She is majoring in social work. Students earning a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of pass/not pass grades are included on the dean’s list.
• Nicholas Peterson of Auburn was named to the dean’s list at Clarke University in Dubuque,, Iowa. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
