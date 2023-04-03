AUBURN — There will be some additional voices on the airwaves with DeKalb County Central Communications.
Monday, County Commissioners William Hartman, Todd Sanderson and Mike Watson unanimously approved a request from director Brian Humbarger to hire two additional dispatchers.
Humbarger said at the last governance board meeting, there was discussion about adding two dispatchers.
“When Central Communications was in its conceptual phase, Thayer Consulting did a manpower study, and they said we need to have 22 dispatchers to do everything that you’re going to be doing,” Humbarger said. “The previous powers that be said, ‘Oh no, 12 is fine.’
“We currently have 18,” he said. “If we can find the way to come up with the other two, we can finally follow through on promises that made to the City of Auburn and the City of Garrett, that their police departments would not have to share a radio channel.
“Currently, they share a talk group, and if Garrett gets real busy, the Auburn guys have to wait to be able to call in a traffic stop or something like that, and vice versa.
“This promise was made in the conceptual phase, and since I have been attending the governance board meetings, that is a topic at every meeting,” Humbarger said.
“It’s a real concern from both the mayors and the chiefs in both Auburn and Garrett,” Watson said. “It comes up frequently.”
“If you are in agreement with doing this, we would need to do an additional appropriation of $85,000 to fund two more dispatchers for the rest of this year before we go into the next budget cycle,” Humbarger said.
He hopes to have a start date of July 1 and have the new dispatchers trained and ready to go by the end of the year.
Having two more dispatchers would enable Central Communications to cover vacations and eliminate extra overtime while having four dispatchers, plus a supervisor on duty at all times who can also assist on the radio.
“Right now, our supervisors are working a channel, traffic stops, fires, you name it, but they need to know what’s going on in the rest of the room,” Humbarger explained.
“We can do this with two more dispatchers and provide a better service. I understand the cost of the dispatchers is significant, but the amount of overtime we’re going to be paying out for vacation or sick time is virtually going to be eliminated.”
Humbarger explained that dispatchers currently work 12-hour shifts, five days one week and two days the following week, for 84 hours every two weeks.
County Council President Rick Ring told the commissioners that Central Communications was created at the state’s insistence that each county have one central communications center. Prior to Central Communications, the sheriff’s department, Auburn and Garrett each had their own dispatching units.
“When the plan was put together by the previous council, the entire system was funded through our ability to put the dollar amount tax on the phone bills,” Ring told the commissioners.
“Just as we were ready to turn the key, the state took that ability away from us, and only the state could put the tax onto the phone bill,” he stated. “We initially lost X number of dollars that was going to manage and pay for Central Communications. That was issue number one.
“Issue number two, when we formed Central Communications, we actually took the dispatching capability away from Auburn and away from Garrett,” Ring continued. “They lost that amount of money in their budget and it was transferred to the county because those cities no longer had that expense.
“They were promised from day one that they would have their own channels but we were never able to accomplish it. The reason we didn’t get the initial number of people we wanted was because they took away our funding source.”
“The way I see it, you have a person working there and they have the ability to receive multiple channels, they get dedicated to one, is that the idea, but they’re always available?” Sanderson asked.
“Let’s say Garrett has their own channel but let’s say that person’s not busy and Waterloo has a bunch of calls coming in, that person could talk to Waterloo also if they needed to, right?”
“It’s a full-team effort,” Humbarger replied. “If Mike is working the fire channel and he has a a large fire, you’re helping him answer something or doing things in Spillman.
“This just guarantees coverage for channels, in other words, we have someone ready for Garrett all the time?” Sanderson said.
“Yes,” Humbarger responded.
Ring said this was initially going to be a request in the 2024 budget, but the funding is currently available through the public safety income tax.
“The issue came up because Operation Pullover, the different police departments get grants for to pay the overtime to their people that want to work that,” Ring said. “Brian’s got to put a dispatcher on while that operation is being run, of which we get no money.
“What we’re doing will save money in our overtime expenses,” he explained. “It will also finally give Auburn and Garrett what they were promised some 10 years ago or more.”
Nationwide, the typical turnover rate for dispatchers is 20% because of of the stress level from the calls they receive, he added.
“Anything we can do to take some the stress off of the dispatchers we’ve got and give Auburn and Garrett what they were promised to begin with would be an advantage to us, plus we’ll save money in overtime.”
“The career lifespan for a dispatcher is around four years,” Humbarger said. “The majority of our people — with the exception of our new ones — are in excess of that, and they still love their job.
“(That’s) because they work here. We take care of them and you guys are helping take care of them.
“We are very blessed in this county to have people that care and have that makeup to be able to do this career,” Humbarger stated.
“It takes a special person,” Sanderson agreed. “You’re sitting in a chair trying to organize a crisis situation from a chair. You’ve got to be able to divide your attention and be able to say what’s important.
“I would be in favor of that if that’s what you think you need,” he said.
“I truly believe that’s what we need, plus I want to fulfill the promise that was made to Auburn and Garrett,” Humbarger said. “They’ve been more than patient going on 11 years now.”
Compared to dispatching centers in larger communities, where there might be open positions in the double digits, DeKalb County has all of its current positions filled.
