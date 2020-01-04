AUBURN — Auburn’s new mayor, Mike Ley, said this week he will begin work immediately on two projects he proposed last year.
Ley outlined his plans after taking his oath of office to become Auburn’s mayor for the next four years.
“In January, I’m fully intending to ink the contract for engineering and architectural services on the Community Commons restrooms, with the goal in mind of having those restrooms available Labor Day,” Ley said.
Also in January, Ley said, he aims to hire a consulting firm for his Community Bridge project, with a goal to install the bridge across Cedar Creek in 2021.
In September, Ley unveiled his plan for public restrooms and a covered pavilion in downtown Auburn. The Community Commons would be in the 200 block of East 7th Street, on land owned by the county along the north side of the street.
The pavilion would be open year-round and provide restrooms for public events such as the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair in late September and the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival over Labor Day weekend.
Last year marked the first time restrooms inside the DeKalb County Courthouse were not open to the public during the two major events. A new security system at the courthouse began operation July 1, and access to the restrooms during special events has ended.
“We’ve got a solution. More than a solution, we’re going to build a community asset,” Ley told the DeKalb County Commissioners in September. “It’s more important that we’re constructing a community asset than solving an issue.”
Ley estimated the cost of the Community Commons project at $400,000. He said he has commitments for private funding as well as in-kind donations from construction contractors.
Ley’s plan calls for the City of Auburn to own and maintain the building and pay for utilities. That would require the county to permit the use of the site, either by donating it, selling it or leasing it to the city.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to utilize a plot of ground that has been sitting vacant for a number of years,” Ley told the commissioners.
In August, Ley revealed his plan for the Community Bridge. It would make use of a century-old bridge that formerly crossed the CSX Railroad on C.R. 75.
The historic bridge would be installed over Cedar Creek in Auburn near 11th Street, connecting the downtown area to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater on the east side of the creek.
The pedestrian-only bridge project would serve as a continuation of the recently proposed Cedar Creek Landing between 7th and 9th streets, Ley said in August.
The county highway department removed the wood-and-iron bridge in late 2013 due to safety concerns. Because it was considered a “select” bridge on the Indiana Historic Bridge inventory list, it was required to be preserved rather than discarded.
Commissioners stored the bridge on airport-owned land next to the DeKalb County Airport, with the goal that at some time and place, it might be put to good use.
The bridge, with wood decking, is 17.5 feet wide and stretches 147 feet long, but Ley’s plan shows only 96 feet would be needed to span Cedar Creek.
Ley said he sees the DeKalb Outdoor Theater as the primary beneficiary of the project. The DeKalb County Fair Association also would benefit by adding a second bridge across the creek, Ley said.
He proposed that the bridge would be owned and maintained by the DeKalb County Fair Association, of which Ley is a member.
DeKalb Outdoor Theater officials and the DeKalb County Fair Association board reportedly have endorsed the bridge plan.
The proposed bridge would be funded by a mix of local contractor in-kind services, supplier donations, grants and support from local and area organizations, citizens and businesses, Ley said in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.