AUBURN — The City of Auburn is taking steps to make a railroad overpass over the CSX railroad tracks a reality.
Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved a request from Mayor Mike Ley to submit a letter of funding commitment in hopes of securing federal assistance to complete the project.
“We do not know if we will be awarded this funding source and may not, but if not, my thoughts would be to resubmit again in 2023,” Ley told the council.
“That happens pretty regular because they can’t fund all of the projects. If you don’t get funding one year, you resubmit the next year.”
The deadline for the unnamed federal grant source is Dec. 1. If awarded, that could pay up to 80% of the total project cost.
In 2021, USI Consultants recommended that South Wayne Street (C.R. 427) would be the best location for an overpass after considering Auburn Drive, C.R. 29 and C.R. 31 as alternative sites.
In that study, USI estimated an overpass would cost at least $9 million. USI also said federal funding would not be available for construction before 2027.
As part of its application, the City of Auburn is pledging to spend $680,000 in preliminary engineering next year in hopes it will make its grant request more appealing.
The overpass could cost more than $14 million, with Auburn’s share, based on a 20% match, at nearly $3.4 million.
In addition to the preliminary engineering work, local funds would be expended as follows: $250,000 on right-of-way in 2025; $240,000 on utilities and $72,000 on railroad in 2026; $1,871,800 on construction and $280,800 on construction inspection, both in 2027.
Federal funds would be $1 million for right-of-way in 2025; $960,000 for utilities and $288,000 for railroad, both in 2026; $7,487,200 on construction and $1,123,200 on construction inspection, both in 2027.
The proposal drew support from the council.
“It’s always been my stance that we need to apply for grants, and this is what I’ve been looking for and numbers at least sort of laying it out,” council member Jim Finchum said. “This makes me feel a little better.
“You know I’ve been vocal about grant, grant, grant, grant, so this is good to see.”
“This would be a big one,” Ley said. “It’s 80% of a big number. It’s the engineers’ best estimate to date, building in some inflation factors into it.
“We’ve got to ask what we think we want, so we’ve asked what we believe will do the project,” he continued. “It’s the second step in moving forward in this. We’ve done the study, so this would be the next step to apply, short of self-funding the entire thing.”
“I’m supportive of this (grant application),” council member Kevin Webb said. “I’m not too excited about self-funding it because maybe we could go faster and maybe we would save a little bit of money, but we definitely would drain all of our reserves to do this.
“I think the general public is for this … I think they’re going to be surprised when they see how tall it is and how big it is.
“I think we’ve done our due diligence to keep this project going and do the best we can with it,” Webb stated.
“If, let’s say in the year 2026, for example utilities, federal is going to give us $960,000, if that figure changes, like we get a 10% increase, will they have a 10% increase as well or are we just going to eat it all?” council member Dave Bundy asked.
“The answer is if they fund this, they will only fund what you ask for,” said Mike Obergfell of USI Consultants. “They’ve been pretty strict on that the last couple of years.”
“So in other words, if the price goes up, we’re going to have to fund it?” Bundy asked. Obergfell said that would be the case.
“This is our best estimate at this point,” Obergfell told the council. “As far as construction numbers and the cost, we’ve inflated everything 5% a year.
“If we were to build this today, the construction number would have been about $6.7 million. We’ve inflated that up to $9 million. That’s 5% a year over five years.
“We’ve tried to account that and we’ll do everything in our power to work with the utilities to keep it there,” Obergfell said.
Because the city decided to move forward with the engineering work, its share is a little more than 20%.
“That was intentional to show that you’re putting more of your skin in the game, if you will,” he said.
“Does that potentially give us a higher probability” of receiving a grant? asked council president Matthew Kruse.
“Yes, definitely,” Obergfell responded.
Earlier, the council voted 7-0 on first reading to negotiate and enter into a purchase agreement with Waterloo Real Estate for vacant land on the north side of Cardinal Court. The land is adjacent to Auburn Fire Station 2 and the acquisition would allow the fire department to expand its training facility.
Fire Chief Mike VanZile said while there are no immediate construction plans, the goal is to offer additional hazardous materials training opportunities, including railroad tank cars and semi tankers.
