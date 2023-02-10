AUBURN — Strawberries Around the Fountain, presented by the Friends of the Eckhart Public Library, has received its first financial boost for 2023: a $1,000 sponsorship from the Eckhart Library Foundation.
The event is set to take place on Thursday, June 22, at the Main Library Park, 603 S. Jackson St.
“We are so appreciative of the support from the Eckhart Library Foundation. We are really looking forward to a great event this year to raise even more money for childhood literacy,” said Friends president and Strawberries co-chair Andrea Cohn.
The non-profit Eckhart Library Foundation, which supports Eckhart Public Library, has committed $100,000 to the library through gifts and grants in 2023.
Last year’s event raised over $8,000 to purchase books for children and teens.
To keep up with the latest details, visit the event website at epl.lib.in.us/strawberries/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.