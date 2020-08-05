I recently did a workshop and a gentleman in the class asked me, "What are your thoughts on when to introduce a new girlfriend?” A very important consideration, and I responded by letting him know that, "I do not claim to have all of the answers, but I have a lot of answers.”
Based on my personal co-parenting experience, tons of research while writing my workshop, over four years as a co-parenting education instructor and co-parenting coach, and having heard many personal experience stories about this very subject, my response was: "If you and your ex have a co-parenting relationship that is off track, lacks respect and lacks communication, adding another person to your co-parenting journey is not going to get it back on track any quicker. Not only that, but if your child(ren) are currently affected by your co-parenting relationship (and his were), with their other parent, co-parenting being off track, lacking respect and lacking communication, then introduction timing becomes even more important. Remember, the goal for successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting is to co-parent in a way that your child(ren) are affected as little as possible by your separation and/or divorce, and that goal does not change when someone else enters the picture, or is introduced into your co-parenting relationship."
There is so much to consider. Ask yourself this question: Is it too soon? Answer that question while thinking only about how an introduction could affect your child(ren) at the time you are selecting for the introduction. If they are currently struggling with your separation or divorce, then an introduction may need to wait until your child(ren) are in a more emotionally healthy place.
Have you given thought to the age of your child(ren) and how that could affect the introduction of a new significant other? Age is significant in introduction timing. A younger child may be very accepting, but maybe a little guarded, and a teen may be a little hesitant and cautious, but maybe only to show loyalty to their other parent. These are just a couple of examples, but thought-provoking for serious consideration about introduction timing, serious consideration about "best interest" and serious consideration about the importance of respectful and responsible co-parenting. This is not saying that an introduction should not happen. This is suggesting that you wait until your child(ren) are in an emotionally healthy place, following your decision to separate and/or divorce, before adding another element of change to their world as they know it.
