AUBURN — The city of Auburn could be soon getting some much needed housing.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety approved plans and a maintenance bond for Phase III of Summerset Ridge located off of C.R. 46A southeast of town.
Amy Schweitzer, department of building, planning and development director for the city of Auburn, presented the project during Thursday morning’s board of works meeting.
“We are excited to have these plans,” she told the board.
The plans call for the extension of Chandler Way to the south, including the needed water, sewer and storm sewer lines for the project. Phase III will include 20 single-family and single-family attached homes. Sidewalks will also be installed as part of the project.
Schweitzer said the single-family attached homes will be similar to the ones located at the Villas of Coventry.
“They (single-family attached homes) have been very popular,” she said.
Construction on Phase III will be completed by Bigg’s Inc., who recently completed Phase II of the subdivision.
Schweitzer said construction could begin as soon as this year after one more plan approval, but the majority of the project will be completed in 2022.
She said there is also potential for future development in the area.
During the meeting, the board also approved the submission of a grant for 11 new automated external defibrillators. The AEDs would be spread out through the various departments including the parks and recreation department and the police department. The police department would receive four units, one for each on duty officer on all three shifts and one for the department’s shooting range. The parks and recreation department would also receive four to supplement what they already have.
The final piece of business was the approval of Timothy Bobay as a full-time firefighter with the Auburn Fire Department.
