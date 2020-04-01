AUBURN — A charity car show scheduled for mid-May in Auburn has been canceled.
“Due to the overall impact of the COVID-19 virus, the DeKalb County Council on Aging regretfully announces the cancellation of their fifth annual Charity Car Show, which had been scheduled for May 16 at the Heimach Center in Auburn,” said Meg Zenk, executive director.
“Our gratitude to so many who have been working with our agency in an attempt to provide the most exciting show to date for our DeKalb County communities and the region in general,” Zenk said. “A special thank you to event chairperson Cam Moore, who has been making plans for the show for the past year, and to a new partnership with the Auburn Parks and Recreation, who were also to host a 5K Freedom Run the morning of the show.”
