AUBURN — The DeKalb County Fair Association board of directors announced Monday that the 89th DeKalb County Free Fall Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The annual street fair, which was scheduled for Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, is a DeKalb County tradition with its carnival rides, games, food, entertainment and associated events. Nicknamed “The World’s Largest Family Reunion,” the Free Fall Fair typically attracts thousands of people from DeKalb County and surrounding communities.
“The decision has been very difficult — and one we made with a heavy heart. The cancellation not only impacts fair-goers, but also the vendors, community groups and business partners who rely on income from the fair,” said fair board President Eric Rowe.
“It is extremely disappointing to us all, but the safety and health of the community is our main priority. We are looking forward to 2021 and plan for it to be better than ever. We appreciate the community support we have and hope everyone will return next year to celebrate with us.”
The fair association is working on an event for Sept. 18-20, where fair-food vendors can showcase their wares, and members of the community have an opportunity to enjoy their favorite foods. Details will be announced soon.
The 4-H livestock shows held during the fair are conducted by the DeKalb County 4-H program. The 4-H Extension Office is in the process of determining how those events will proceed for their members, fair officials said.
“At this time, the 4-H livestock superintendents are working together with their committees to look at the most feasible and realistic options for our 4-H livestock exhibitions this fall,” said Elysia Rodgers, director for the Purdue Extension Service in DeKalb County that oversees 4-H.
“There are many factors being taken into consideration, with the top one being the health and safety of our exhibitors, their families, and all of our volunteers that create and make these exhibitions run so smoothly each year,” Rodgers said.
Earlier this month in Noble and LaGrange counties, this year’s 4-H animal shows were conducted by bringing the animal entries to the fairgrounds on the day of each show and taking them home afterward. In a typical year, animals are housed in barns at the fairgrounds during fair week.
Steuben County 4-H conducted virtual livestock shows last week, with 4-Hers submitting photographs of their entries and documentation online.
DeKalb County’s summer 4-H judging is taking place this week, but the usual awards presentation has been canceled because of health concerns.
The DeKalb fair joins other major fall events that have canceled in recent weeks, including the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in Auburn, the Apple Festival of Kendallville and the Grabill Country Fair and Johnny Appleseed Festival in Allen County.
