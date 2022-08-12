WATERLOO — DeKalb band director Shanna Lank can’t hide her enthusiasm.
Especially when she’s talking about the growth of the Baron Brigade.
“I’m really excited because things seem semi-normal now after COVID,” Lank said. “Instead of having 94, which is where we ended up with the Brigade last year, we’re at 116.
“Really good amount of growth. A really great amount of kids came across the parking lot (from DeKalb Middle School),” she said. “More exciting than that, we don’t have a color guard any more. We’ve almost doubled that. We’re really excited for what they’re going to add to the field.”
Following two weeks of band camp and wrapping it the first week of after-school rehearsals, Lank is pleased with the progress in the relatively short amount of time. By the end of camp, the band had learned over half of the music, drill and movement.
“You can see them out there right now. They have a great understanding of what the expectations are and what they need to do to be great,” she said.
“Band camp was just phenomenal. They came in ready to go,” Lank continued. “They were focused from the get-go. Seniors and the leadership team just took care of the younger kids and made sure they knew exactly what they needed, when and what those expectations were.”
The band’s 2022 contest show is “Ancient Roots,” exploring musical themes from Gregorian chants to jazz.
“We start the show with a small group chanting, singing in Latin,” Lank said. “As it progresses, we go through the classical era, the baroque era, impressionism. We do everything, all the way to jazz.”
The show lasts approximately seven minutes. Field props will include seven, 8-foot tall trees, with a tarp connecting each one.
“It’s a fun exploration, (with) lots of familiar tunes by Bach, Beethoven, Palestrina, Debussy and Ticheli,” Lank said. “(The audience) will know “Toccata & Fugue,” they’ll know “Claire de Lune,” you hear that a lot in movies, things that will be relatable to people in the stands. More importantly, it’s relatable to the kids who are playing it. They can latch onto that, have fun with it and make it their own and create their own memories with it.”
At the end of band camp, Lank said the Brigade gave a performance for their parents. “I think it’s really important. There’s a lot of new kids. It’s a really big organization, and it’s the best organization in my opinion just because I’m the band director and they’re my kids and I love them with all my heart.
“Parents don’t always understand what their kids signed up for,” Lank explained. “We always do a little performance at the end of band camp to show them, ‘Look at what we did to your kid in 10 days.’
“We’re going to let them stand and rock out a little bit at the end, maybe a little bit reminiscent of what we did with ‘Birds of a Feather.’ They’re going to shake their groove thing at the end of the show and have a total blast,” Lank said.
A parent preview will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 at the football field. The event raises money to feed the Brigade members for the season.
The first contest of the season Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bluffton. The Brigade will perform at Carroll Sept. 24 and march in the DeKalb County Fair parade Oct. 1.
The band will compete at Homestead Oct. 8 and in the Indiana State School Music Association Class B regional at Lafayette Jefferson.
The Barons will compete at Bands of America at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, Oct. 15, with ISSMA semi-state at Pike High School in Indianapolis the following weekend.
State finals are set for Oct. 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Saturday, Sept. 17 is a date that has been circled for some time, as the DeKalb Invitational will take place on the artificial turf field for the first time. Fifteen bands — four more than last season — have signed up to compete, with the Baron Brigade to perform in exhibition.
Lank thanked the school board and administration for their support. “They were awesome and instrumental in making the turf happen,” she said. “That’s just benefiting our program, along with football, soccer and track. I’m just excited to see what turf does for Barons in general.”
Chris Adamisin, a Northrop graduate, is the new assistant band director. Kent Klee arranged music and Mike Beights wrote the drill. Brittany Satterthwaite leads the color guard and Randy Lemish works with percussion. Longtime assistant director Colby Stackhouse recently accepted the position as head band director at Leo High School.
“We’re excited for them to have a total blast,” Lank said. “We’re excited for them to knock some walls down, play full and big and show off what they can do.”
