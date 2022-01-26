FORT WAYNE — To support students regionally and globally, Purdue University Fort Wayne has redesigned its Master of Science in Mathematics program to allow for all coursework to be completed 100% online. Flexible in-person and hybrid options are also available.
“Purdue Fort Wayne is committed to serving the community and our students with outstanding academic programs like our Master of Science in Mathematics program,” said Peter Dragnev, professor and chair of mathematical sciences at Purdue Fort Wayne. “With this program, we can train students at a higher level so they are in position to succeed in their profession, at the schools where they teach, and beyond. We consider the flexibility of the curriculum and the opportunity to develop expertise in a variety of strategically selected areas as particular strengths of our program.”
Students may pursue a focus in pure or applied mathematics, applied statistics, data science, mathematics education or physics.
To earn a master’s in mathematics at Purdue Fort Wayne, students must complete 30 credit hours, which include core mathematics courses and additional graduate level courses with substantial mathematical or statistical content. Courses may be from areas such as physics, engineering, or business, as well as statistics, mathematics or computer science.
A graduate degree in mathematics provides students with a diverse skill set they can use in many positions such as actuary, data scientist, mathematician, data analyst, university professor, cryptographer, and more.
“We redesigned this program to provide students with a solid foundation in mathematics that will feed easily into a doctoral program,” said Ronald Friedman, dean of the College of Science at Purdue Fort Wayne.
Accommodating students’ work-life schedule was a primary focus when redesigning the program. Because it is offered in-person, online, or as a hybrid of both, individuals can decide how they want to take their classes. A student can start a class online and, if needed, also attend the in-person classes.
Additional information can be requested at pfw.edu/grad-info. Anyone ready to apply may visit pfw.edu/graduate-studies/apply. Call 481-6111 to learn more about all online programs at Purdue Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.