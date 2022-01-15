WATERLOO — Heather Krebs will continue to serve as president of the DeKalb Central school board for the coming year.
The board voted 4-1 to retain Krebs as its president during its annual organizational meeting Thursday.
Krebs was nominated by Tim Haynes. The nomination was seconded by Valerie Armstrong.
Superintendent Steve Teders noted if Krebs received at least three votes, she would be the board president. If she did not receive three votes, then the matter would be re-opened for nominations.
Armstrong, Haynes and Jeff Johnson voted for Krebs, along with Krebs herself. Greg Lantz voted “no.”
Haynes then was re-elected as secretary. Remaining board members Lantz, Armstrong and Johnson will serve as vice presidents.
The board voted to retain Mefford, Weber & Blythe as the school district’s law firm, with Erik Weber serving as lead school attorney.
Under the terms of employment, the firm will be paid a $950 retainer and $125 for each chargeable hour, plus reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses. Teders noted that Weber’s regular rate is $225 per hour.
Lantz voted against the appointment. Prior to the vote, Lantz was critical of Weber. He said Weber had given the board “factually wrong” information on how they could meet during “Listening Tours” after a failed referendum. Lantz also referred to COVID resolutions last year, saying one was “completely overkill.”
Lantz’s complete comments can be heard on the livestream recording of Thursday’s meeting, https://vimeo.com/event/39207/videos/659157067/
The board voted to retain Mefford, Weber & Blythe by a 4-1 vote.
The board went on to approve various appointments, including: Steve Snider as school district treasurer; Gina Buhr as district deputy treasurer; Luanne Haley as cafeteria extracurricular treasurer; Donald Stuckey as hearing officer; Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn as assistant hearing officer; Krebs and Armstrong as the board representatives on the DeKalb County Central United School District Foundation; Krebs as the board’s legislative representative; Haynes as the board’s agriculture advisory representative; Lantz as the board’s appointment to the Auburn Redevelopment Commission; Haynes as the board’s appointment to the Ashley Redevelopment Commission; Haynes as the board’s appointment to the Waterloo Redevelopment Commission; and Johnson as the board’s appointment to the Waterloo Parks Board.
The board will continue to meet on the third Tuesday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Exceptions are Thursday, June 23, and Thursday, Oct. 13. A meeting also will take place Friday, Aug. 5, at 7 a.m., to conduct any last-minute business before school re-opens for the new year.
