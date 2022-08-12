AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library are seeking donations of automotive materials for their Labor Day sale.
The group will be participating in the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival with a book and media sale to raise funds for the programming and services of Eckhart Public Library.
The library friends are looking for donations of books and movies about automobiles, aircraft and watercraft for their sale. Donations of former Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival posters would also be gratefully accepted.
“The Friends of Eckhart Public Library are invaluable to the library and what we are able to offer to the community,” said library marketing and community engagement manager Jamie Long.
“In addition to our other programming, 12 weeks a year we are able to give prize books to the children, teens and adults in our community as part of Read. Do. Explore. We are able to help grow home libraries because of the support and hard work of the Friends of EPL.”
Those interested in donating materials for the friends’ Labor Day sale may bring materials to the library’s Administrative Annex at 212 W. 12th St. The friends also have their monthly book and media sales at this location on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
