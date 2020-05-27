AUBURN — Police arrested a Pleasant Lake man on felony charges Friday, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Timothy W. Schieber, 42, of the 6400 block of Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving as a habitual traffic violator with a lifetime suspension and obliterating identification marks on a handgun, all Level 5 felonies; and carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors.
Friday at approximately 4:40 p.m. Auburn Police responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver in the area of Interstate 69 and State Road 8. Responding officers were given a description of the vehicle and information that the driver had passed out or fallen asleep at a traffic light.
When officers found a vehicle matching the description given, it was parked and unoccupied in the Walmart parking lot at 505 Touring Drive. They reported seeing several alcoholic beverage containers and a handgun inside the vehicle.
Officers saw the driver of the vehicle walking in the Walmart parking lot toward his vehicle, and they detained the suspect on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. A subsequent investigation and search of the driver and his vehicle resulted in the discovery of drugs, alcoholic beverages and a handgun that had an obliterated serial number. During the course of the investigation, the suspect became verbally and physically resistant, a news release said.
