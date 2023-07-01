AUBURN — The Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana will celebrate its seventh anniversary of serving the women and families of the community on July 25.
To mark the occasion, the center organizing a donation drive “Life is S’more Fun with a Baby” to further support its mission of providing compassionate care and resources to women facing challenging or unplanned pregnancies.
“Since 2016, the Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana has been an essential service for families seeking pregnancy support in our community, offering a safe and nonjudgmental environment where individuals can receive comprehensive care and guidance. Our dedicated team of professionally trained counselors, nurses, and volunteers has assisted thousands of women in making informed decisions about their pregnancies, providing them with objective information, medical-grade pregnancy tests, first-trimester ultrasounds, educational classes, community referrals, and emotional support — all for free,” the center stated in a news release.
“To commemorate our anniversary and express our gratitude to the community that has supported us throughout the years, we are launching a donation drive aimed at collecting most requested Crib Club items that will directly benefit the women and families we serve.”
The center is requesting donations of:
• Baby items: carriers, monitors, diaper bags, activity mats, and 0–3-month pacifiers;
• Feeding items: toddler feeding utensils, plates, bowls, cups; 0–3-month bottle nipples (Dr. Browns, MAM, Avent); and
• Gift cards: Amazon, Walmart, Kroger.
Donations can be dropped off at the Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana located at 918 W. 7th St., Auburn, during regular office hours: Monday, and Wednesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 7p.m.; or mailed to the same address. An online donation option is available through the website, bit.ly/wccnei. Monetary contributions will be used to support the center’s ongoing programs and services.
The donation drive will begin July 24 and will continue until July 28.
“As we celebrate our seventh anniversary, we extend our deepest appreciation to all our supporters, partners, and volunteers who have contributed to the success of the Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana. Your unwavering support has enabled us to empower women, protect the sanctity of life, and foster a healthier community,” the center stated.
For more information about the Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana, its services, and how to get involved, visit https://supportwomenscarecenter.org/ or contact Ann Freeman at 333-7117 or afreeman@wccnei.org.
The Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing free and confidential support to women facing unplanned pregnancies. Its mission is to help pregnant women choose life for their babies, have healthier pregnancies, become better parents, and take first steps to self-sufficiency.
With a commitment to promoting life-affirming choices, it offers pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, doctor referrals, educational resources, options counseling and material assistance to empower women and their families.
