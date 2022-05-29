AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to three accidents over the Memorial Day holiday weekend with two of them involving personal injuries.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of C.R. 56 on Saturday afternoon on reports of a one vehicle accident. Upon arrival officers discovered a 2005 Ford Explorer, driven by Willie Jones, 19, of Garrett on its side.
Jones’ vehicle was traveling south on C.R. 56 when it struck a utility pole causing it to rotate and come to a stop on the driver’s side door. The impact caused the utility pole to break.
Jones was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital with a possible shoulder injury. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Jones’ vehicle was a total loss and the case remains under investigation.
Officers were assisted at the scene by the Garrett Police Department, Parkview EMS, Garrett Fire Department and Jeff’s Towing.
No injuries reported in Saturday evening crash
Just before midnight Saturday officers responded to the 1600 block of C.R. 61 on reports of a single vehicle accident.
Ariel Middleton, 36, of Butler advised authorities that she got off in the gravel on the side of the roadway and lost control of her vehicle. She tried to overcorrect causing her vehicle to go off the east side of the road and roll multiple times.
She was checked at the scene by Parkview DeKalb EMS paramedics, with no injuries reported. Middleton’s 2003 Hyundai XG3 was a total loss.
Officers were assisted at the scene by the Butler Police Department, Butler Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Brents Towing.
Driver overturns vehicle on interstate
Officers responded to a crash on Interstate 69 less than an hour later on reports of an overturned vehicle.
Cassandra Schneider, 25, of Fort Wayne was traveling southbound around the 325 milemarker on Interstate 69 when her 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee left the roadway and struck the guardrail in the median.
Scheider’s vehicle rolled several times according to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office coming to rest on its top.
Scheider was ejected at an unknown point and was found outside of the vehicle upon arrival of officers. She was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The police report says alcohol is believed to be a factor. The incident remains under investigation.
The vehicle was a total loss. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Auburn Police Department, Garrett Police Department, Parkview EMS, Parkview Samaritan, Auburn Fire Department, Brents Towing and the Indiana State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.