Three people escape Auburn house fire

AUBURN — Three people escaped without injury when fire broke out at a house at 1516 Dallas St. Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 1:34 p.m. Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile said when firefighters arrived two minutes later, they encountered black smoke coming from the rear door of the home.
The fire was located in a bedroom. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain it to that bedroom.
The fire was placed under control at 1:47 p.m. and firefighters returned to service at 2:48 p.m.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire department.
Auburn crews were assisted at the scene by the Auburn Police Department, Garrett Fire Department and a Parkview EMS ambulance.
