AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 13 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday through Friday.
Joshua A. Counterman of the 300 block of West 2nd Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. he received one year of probation and was fined $100.
Ryan J. Seele of the 1200 block of Westwind Place, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He received one year of probation and was fined $1.
Austin R. Abel of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except two days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. He received one year of probation and was fined $1.
Michael Alford of the 600 block of First Street, Hudson, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $75 for carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christopher R. Marks of the 500 block of East Swihart Street, Columbia City, received a two-year suspended sentence, two years of probation and was fined $1 for nonsupport, a Level 6 felony.
Gabriel Fisher of the 7100 block of Lorin Lane, Huntertown, received a 60-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mason Prentice of the 300 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for dealing in marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dylan Knight of the 300 block of Fairfax Court, Garrett, received a pair of 90-day sentences, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol content of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Dameion Carper of the 5700 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, which is deemed to have been served, and fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Craddock of the 3400 block of Portage Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to two weekends and in jail and fined $75 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joshua Swallows of the 100 block of Walnut Street, Butler, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Vanessa Bailey of the 700 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Charles Bowser of the 400 block of East King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 12 days, and fined $1 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for six days served in jail while the case was pending.
