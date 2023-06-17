AUBURN — The DeKalb County Republican Women will meet Monday from 7-8 p.m. at at the DeKalb County Republican Headquarters with Third District Congressional candidate Wendy Davis as the speaker.
For the past 12 years, Davis has served as a judge and was the first female Allen Circuit Court judge.
A product of Fort Wayne public schools, she went on to attend Wheaton College in Illinois, where she met her future husband Scott. She continued her education at Valparaiso University School of Law, completing her J.D. at Saint Mary’s Law School in San Antonio, Texas, when her husband began his active duty in the U.S. Army.
The couple were married in 1990 and raised their three children in Fort Wayne, with the children attending Canterbury School and Homestead High School. They attend Emmanuel Community Church in Fort Wayne.
In 2015, Davis was appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on Drug Enforcement, Treatment and Prevention where she, along with other Indiana state officials and law enforcement, helped to implement statewide solutions to the drug crisis.
Davis said she believes in personal responsibility, small government and low taxes.
