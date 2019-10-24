WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved a $4.95 million additional appropriation for building improvements at J.R. Watson Elementary School.
The project includes a new, larger cafeteria and kitchen and renovations of an enclosed courtyard educational space.
According to figures presented to the board in September, based on spring 2020 bidding, the estimated cost of the cafeteria work will be $3.46 million, courtyard renovations will be an estimated $575,000 and soft costs will be $787,875. With the costs of issuing a bond at $122,125, the total project cost will be $4.95 million, the board heard. It will be financed by a general obligation bond.
The project had been part of a larger, proposed $37.6 million school facilities upgrade that voters in the school district rejected in May. That proposal had included improvements to three school buildings, upgrades to outdoor athletic fields and a new fieldhouse for activities.
After the referendum defeat and a summer “listening tour” seeking input from the public, the board identified the improvements at J.R. Watson as an immediate need.
Many J.R.Watson staff members and families attended Tuesday’s meeting, but no one offered comments during the public hearing portion of the meeting. Several parents and teachers spoke in favor of the project at the September board meeting.
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s board meeting, J.R. Watson Principal Pam Shoemaker thanked all those who had attended in support of the project.
“I’m just so excited and thrilled for our kids,” Shoemaker said.
Her comments were met with applause from the crowd.
Prior to the board voting on the bond and additional appropriation, school board attorney Erik Weber reviewed a decision from the Department of Local Government Finance on a petition that had been filed against the project.
Tina Alley of Auburn had filed a petition for review of the project, contending the district was artificially dividing up a failed referendum into separate project without having to face another referendum.
“While I am not a school board member or a lawyer, I am a concerned tax payer for the district and can not understand how the school can take a soundly defeated referendum and split it up into smaller projects over multiple years to achieve all their wants of which the taxpayers are clearly not in favor,” Alley wrote in her petition.
In a decision dated Oct. 21, DLGF Commissioner Wesley R. Bennett ruled in favor of the district, finding that the Watson project “is an independently desirable end without reference to another project of the district” and that the district has not artificially divided a project to avoid the petition and remonstrance or referendum processes.
In her petition, Alley referenced a July 23 “listening tour” meeting where the district passed out a facility needs list. Alley said the list included every item on the failed referendum, dividing them into three groups for completion.
Weber said the list was a survey of needs that would arise in the district and was not a first step of a divided project.
Weber also noted, and the DLGF found, that the cost of the Watson project is less than $5.17 million, which is the minimum threshold a project cost has to reach before it must be approved by taxpayers.
Board member Greg Lantz questioned why Weber had not provided him with a copy of Weber’s response to the petition for Lantz’s review. Weber said as attorney for the school district, he believed he had the authority to defend the project.
In other business Tuesday, the board adopted the 2020 budget, which shows advertised expenses totaling $38.4 million. Advertised expenses include: $23.7 million in the education fund; $5.15 million in the debt service fund; just under $9 million in the operations fund and $1 million in the rainy day fund.
The total tax rate is forecast to decrease by more than 5 cents, from $0.9904 per $100 of assessed valuation to $0.9387.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider reminded the board that the budget is advertised at maximum amounts and typically is reduced before it is approved. The 2019 advertised budget was $38.46 million and was approved at $37.99 million.
Lantz voted against the budget resolution, saying he had not seen evidence “to show we’re in the right ballpark.”
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: J.R. Watson and Waterloo Elementary School music teacher Lindsay Chaple; substitute bus driver Carrie Schiffli; and DeKalb High School paraprofessional Ryan Baker.
The board approved the appointments of: McKenney-Harrison Elementary School building secretary Ashlee Wilcox; Waterloo paraprofessional Erin Houser; Waterloo building secretary Jennifer Kurtz; Country Meadow Elementary School paraprofessional MacKenzie Snider; high school custodian Frank Doty; and high school paraprofessional Meagan Smith.
The November board meeting, originally scheduled for Nov. 19, will take place Nov. 12. The change will allow for the completion of teacher negotiations and the collective bargaining process and a final consideration for the school board prior to the state-mandated Nov. 15 deadline.
