Officers arrest 13
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 13 people from Nov. 11-15, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Holly Wilson, 21, of the 500 block of Wallen Hills, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 11 at 12:42 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Gamaliel Antonio Cruz, 30, of the 2400 block of Harlan Street, Indianapolis, was arrested Nov. 11 at 2:32 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tracey Simmons, 46, of the 500 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested Nov. 11. at 2:41 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, an dealing in a look-a-like substance, a Level 6 felony.
Jamee Bonds, 36, listed in jail records as a homeless person, was arrested Nov. 11 at 10:51 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for alleged failure to appear in court on a charge of theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Kimberly Claxton-Hendrickson, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 12 at 10:01 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Noel Valle, 29, of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 12 at 12:11 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Derek Steffe, 34, listed in jail records as a homeless person, was arrested Nov. 12 at 2:02 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of burglary, a Level 3 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jommely Reynoso, 20, of the 1600 block of Sinclair Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 12 at 3:07 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of driving never having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Twinamaani Smith, 29, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Nov. 13 at 5:36 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of operating a vehicle having never received a valid license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Eric Hart, 19, of the 100 block of North Bridge Street, Corunna, was arrested Nov. 13 at 6:19 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Donald Henderson, 42, of the 4300 block of South Hoyt. Street, Muncie, was arrested Nov. 14 at 9:58 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended wit a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Renwood Thacker, 32, of the 1200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested Nov. 14 at 9:58 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a community corrections violation.
Amber Dearduff, 32, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested Nov. 15 at 4:30 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on a warrant charging her with conversion and theft, Class A misdemeanor .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.