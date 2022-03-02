AUBURN — An Auburn woman who, a court heard, began using methamphetamine at age 12, received a 12-year sentence for methamphetamine-related offenses from DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Monday.
Debra Martin, 28, of the 1600 block of Urban Avenue, pleaded guilty to dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Brown sentenced Martin to nine years in prison for the Level 3 felony and three years in prison, with one year suspended and two years to serve, for the Level 5 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively. She was placed on probation for one year and received credit against the sentenced for 150 days served while the case was pending. The plea agreement capped the sentence at 12 years.
Brown said he would consider allowing Martin to participate in a Recovery While Incarcerated program in prison after serving five years of the sentence. Successful completion of the program would result in the opportunity for a sentence modification.
Martin’s attorney, DeKalb County deputy public defender John Watkins, said Martin is “very much addicted” to methamphetamine. He said Martin began using methamphetamine at age 12 and has never stopped using the drug.
“Deb needs help and she wants to get that help,” Watkins said.
DeKalb County chief deputy prosecutor Neal Blythe said Martin has not performed well on probation or parole in the past. He said it is clear, from a pre-sentence report, that Martin has a serious drug abuse problem, and a plea agreement was structured that gives Martin an opportunity to address the problem.
Blythe said he hoped Davis would take advantage of the Recovery While Incarcerated program when she is in prison, with the potential of having some of her sentence modified.
“But she’s going to have to be willing to put in the work to do that,” Blythe added.
