CORUNNA — DeKalb County Republican Chairman Richard Ring has appointed Darin Yarian, a current member of the Fairfield Township Advisory Board, as Fairfield Township trustee to fill the remaining term of Sicily Wappes, who resigned effective Wednesday. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
The appointment of Darin Yarian as trustee creates a vacancy on the township Advisory Board. Ring said Fairfield Township residents interested in filling this vacancy should contact him by mail or email.
The mailing address is DeKalb Republican Headquarters, P.O. Box 167, Auburn, IN 46706.
His email address is Dekalbchairman17@outlook.com.
The person appointed to the advisory board must be a Republican and a resident and registered voter of Fairfield Township.
