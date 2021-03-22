AUBURN — A shooting incident early Saturday morning wounded a juvenile girl, the Auburn Police Department said.
At approximately 4:50 a.m., police responded to the Castle Court apartment complex on North Dewey Street regarding a shooting.
A juvenile female was transported for treatment at Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne, where she is listed in stable condition, police said.
Police asked anyone who has any information that could assist in the investigation to contact Auburn Police Detective Aaron Quick at 920-3200, ext. 1905, the Indiana State Police at (800) 552-0976 or the Crime Stoppers toll-free tip line at 1-800-927.STOP (7867).
