WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School eighth-grade Fusion composition students recently completed a photojournalism project focusing on the coronavirus pandemic.
Students took photos that represent a hidden or misunderstood impact of COVID-19. They also wrote artist statements to relay background information and explain artistic choices.
Early in the project, students conferred with professional photographer Nick Mancini via Google Meet. Mancini is a commercial photographer who has worked on national advertising campaigns. He educated, supported and encouraged students with his expertise, the school said.
Once first drafts were completed, DeKalb High School photography students in Jessica Minnich’s classes reviewed the work and offered feedback designed to help the eighth-graders improve both the photos and artist statements.
After final drafts were submitted, Mancini chose the top three “best in show” based on artistic merit and project requirements. His top choices were the works of Steven Waters, Maya Sells and Addison Greenlee.
Waters’ work focused on the impact of quarantine during COVID-19 and featured a picture of him talking to his sister through the window with a sign that stated, “I wish I could hug you,” while she was quarantined.
“Quarantine is such a boring thing to go through, and it makes us forget about what life was like before the virus spread,” Waters said in his work. “All we can do is hope that the virus will stop spreading and our lives will return to how they were a year ago.”
Sells’ project explored emotions and how masks may hide a person’s feelings and facial expressions.
“Most people have faked a smile at least once. A lot of the time someone sees that you aren’t actually happy and asks what’s wrong, but it is so much more difficult to tell what emotions are fake and which are real when half of someone’s face is covered. Our masks are making it easier for people to pretend they are okay. Coronavirus is awful, but for some people it is saving them the energy used for keeping emotions under the surface,” Sells wrote.
Greenlee’s work examined the effect of social distancing and featured a photo of a sign in a store that reminded customers to maintain a distance of 6 feet from others whenever possible. Greenlee noted that in school, students also must stay 6 feet apart.
“This is really hard for some people since they want to go around their friends and socialize but they can’t due to these guidelines,” Greenlee wrote. “They could also be a virtual student and not be able to participate in something a class might do because of technical difficulties or it just doesn’t work out.”
Students reported that the project was fun, interesting and inspired a sense of hope.
