AUBURN — Three people suffered injuries when a car and pickup truck collided Monday at 6:14 p.m. south of Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Brock A. Smith, 29, of St. Joe had shoulder pain. The other driver, Paige Mosley, 24, of Garrett, had ankle pain. Mosley’s rear-seat passenger, Breanna Bryant, 2, of Garrett had a laceration to her head. A Parkview DeKalb EMS ambulance took Mosley and the child to a hospital for treatment.
Police said Smith was driving a 2013 Ford F150 truck southbound on C.R. 45 and failed to stop for a stop sign at C.R. 68.
Mosley was driving on C.R. 68, and Smith’s truck hit Mosley’s 2016 Ford Taurus in the passenger-side door. Both vehicles came to rest in a field on the south side of C.R. 68.
Police said charges are pending against Smith.
In addition to EMS, the Jackson Township Fire Department assisted county police.
